Durham Mardi Gras kickoff at Blue Note Grill Saturday, Jan. 14

After the first winter storm of 2017, organizers are looking forward to Durham's next big outdoor celebration -- the annual Bull City Mardi Gras Parade, which will take place Feb. 28. In anticipation of that date, and to raise some money for the event, Durham Mardi Gras will hold a Mardi Gras Season Kickoff Saturday at The Blue Note Grill. The Bulltown Strutters, the street band that has led the parade since its founding, will perform at the kickoff, as will The Allen Boys, a sacred steel touring band from Mount Airy.

