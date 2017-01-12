Durham man charged with committing 9 armed robberies in 1 month
Marion Lesean Daniels, 36, of Durham was arrested Thursday morning following an armed robbery at Adam 7 Eve at 6400 Fayetteville Road. Police said Daniels, who was armed with a gun, entered the store at about 10 a.m. and demanded money.
