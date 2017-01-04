Durham Human Relations Commission Vot...

Durham Human Relations Commission Votes to Send Scathing Jail Review to City, County

Members of the Durham Human Relations Commission were all smiles when Wilden Acosta spoke about his experience as a detainee and his life since his release, but when the board allowed residents to weigh in on its review of the Durham County Detention Facility-and its 18-page recommended path forward for the local justice system-things got heated fairly quickly. One exchange between Southern Coalition for Social Justice attorney Dave Hall and Commissioner Ricky Hart came after Hart seemed to suggest that the reason more black men are in jail was because they committed the most crime.

