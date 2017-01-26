Durham County gets thumbs-up in annual audit
Durham County's comprehensive annual financial report for fiscal 2016 received the highest level of assurance it could from external auditors. Representatives of the Cherry Bekaert accounting firm conducted the audit in accordance with government auditing standards and standards for federal state grants.
