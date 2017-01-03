Durham County Commissioners press for spending information
Durham County Commissioners pressed two groups Tuesday to better explain how they're using taxpayers' dollars to help keep young people in school and help poor people. Made in Durham leverages private-public partnerships to help students complete high school, seek a post-secondary credential and gain a living-wage job by the age of 25. "We are working with education partners, and we are working with businesses to make sure that we are connecting youth to careers," said Meredythe Holmes, Made in Durham's executive director.
