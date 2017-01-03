Durham City Council OKs land purchase...

Durham City Council OKs land purchase for fire station

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

The City of Durham will pay $705,000 for about 2.19 acres of land in the 6900 block of Herndon Road for the city's 18th fire station, although one City Councilman questioned the fairness of the price. " I want to apologize to the sellers for my characterization of the deal," Moffitt said Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What North Carolina's wide-ranging 'bathroom bi... 5 hr Beauty QUEEN 10
When A Mid-Century Modern House Isn't Quite Mod... Mon blueplate 1
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) Jan 1 dtbrown56 85
News Some power restored to North Carolina's gov.-el... Dec 31 Dr Wu 3
News Dress For Success Celebrates Serving Its 10,000... Dec 30 Sherman 1
Coach Dec 30 Bill 2
Pat McCory lost by 10,000 votes, 300,000 Illega... Dec 28 Taylor 4
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Super Bowl
  5. General Motors
  1. Syria
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,921 • Total comments across all topics: 277,592,855

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC