Durham City Council OKs land purchase for fire station
The City of Durham will pay $705,000 for about 2.19 acres of land in the 6900 block of Herndon Road for the city's 18th fire station, although one City Councilman questioned the fairness of the price. " I want to apologize to the sellers for my characterization of the deal," Moffitt said Tuesday.
