Durham City Council mulls pay increases for police, firefighters

Hundreds of Durham police officers and firefighters could see a boost in their paychecks this year under a plan that increases starting salaries and annual raises. City staff members are recommending a plan to adjust pay to meet the average of starting salaries in 10 cities in the Carolinas and Virginia, including Charlotte, Greensboro, Chapel Hill and Raleigh, said Human Resources Director Regina Youngblood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.