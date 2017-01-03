Durham-based GeneCentric Diagnostics ...

Durham-based GeneCentric Diagnostics raises $6.1 million

GeneCentric Diagnostics Inc. filed Thursday to raise over $8.6 million in equity, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company has already raised more than $6.1 million through four investors with almost $2.5 million total remaining to be sold.

