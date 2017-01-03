Durham and surrounding areas brace for snow and frigid temperatures

Kaitlin McKeown Melissa Simpson, right, exits Public Hardware with her son, Samuel, 7, after purchasing the store's last sled in stock on Friday in Durham. Kaitlin McKeown Danny Smith, a general service landscaper with the city of Durham, shovels salt from a truck bed to cover a sidewalk on Willard Street as the Triangle prepares for snowfall on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.