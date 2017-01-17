Duke to grad students: You don't have to go home but you can't stay here
Duke University dropped $50 million in cash buying an off-campus apartment complex just before the holidays, but it's what followed there that's got a few people riled up. Residents of 300 Swift Ave. came home from their holiday break to notices that while their leases will be honored, they aren't going to be renewed.
