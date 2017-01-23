Downtown Durham Inc. selects new CEO

Read more: HeraldSun.com

Downtown Durham Inc., which has been without a permanent leader since April 2016, named Nicole J. Thompson as its new CEO on Tuesday. Thompson - who will take charge of the downtown advocacy organization on Feb. 13 - replaces interim CEO Lew Myers, who has been at the helm of the organization since April 2016.

Durham, NC

