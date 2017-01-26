Crime log, Jan. 26

Crime log, Jan. 26

He was jailed on $500 bond pending a court hearing Feb. 28. a Heather M. Long, 25, of 12918 N.C. 39, Zebulon, was charged via order for arrest Jan. 23 with failure to appear. He was jailed on $1,000 bond pending a court hearing Feb. 21. a Dereck A. Davis, 30, of 857 Eastside Drive, Henderson, was charged via warrant Jan. 24 with conspiracy robbery with a dangerous weapon.

