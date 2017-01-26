Cory Booker accuses Trump of spreading 'absolute lies' about voter...
Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey accused President Donald Trump of "blatantly spreading absolute lies" about voter fraud during an interview on CNN Thursday. Booker said Trump's continued assertions that he lost the national popular vote in the US presidential election because of voter fraud - and his calls for an investigation into the matter - may have serious consequences that could disproportionately affect minorities.
