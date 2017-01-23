Class Notes

Class Notes

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

The DPS Board of Education will hold its Feb. 2 Academic and Student Support Services Work Session at Eno Valley Elementary School at 4:30 p.m. This is a change from original plans to hold the meeting at Northern High School due to that school's later dismissal time. Eno Valley Elementary is located at 117 Milton Road in Durham.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Buh Bye all you IBM Employees (Feb '11) 7 hr Hillary 121
Can't find you (Aug '14) 9 hr YourJason 4
U S Postal Service in North Raleigh is Americas... 9 hr Big Dog 8
Time to boycott hollywood and music entertainers 9 hr Tiffany 2
News Video gambling ends in N.C. (Jun '07) Jan 15 DonutJack Van Dunkin 40
News 185-room downtown Embassy Suites hotel on Jan. ... Jan 9 Deplorable Infidel 1
sex with midget woman (Mar '15) Jan 8 doodzafag 5
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,437 • Total comments across all topics: 278,196,515

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC