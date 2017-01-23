Class Notes
The DPS Board of Education will hold its Feb. 2 Academic and Student Support Services Work Session at Eno Valley Elementary School at 4:30 p.m. This is a change from original plans to hold the meeting at Northern High School due to that school's later dismissal time. Eno Valley Elementary is located at 117 Milton Road in Durham.
