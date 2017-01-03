City, county discuss future land use ...

City, county discuss future land use maps

Planning for growth, protecting the environment and weighing resident opinions were all matters grappled with during a recent joint city-county planning commission meeting. Last summer, the city and county each held public hearings for future land use map amendments related proposed light rail transit sites -- including the Leigh Village area.

