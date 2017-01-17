Celebrating Whitted
Durham has been cautious in recent years about designating local historic landmarks, wary of writing off tax revenue and troubled by the collapse of Liberty Warehouse when that now-demolished structure had that designation. So we're delighted the council unanimously named the J. A. Whitted School a local historic landmark last week.
