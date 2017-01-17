Careers: Charles Irizarry, Chris Haase, Jay Irby, DeWarren Langley
FoodLogiQ, a food supply chain software company based in Durham, has appointed two new leadership positions at the company. Charles Irizarry has been appointed as the company's new chief technology officer, a position that oversees technology and engineering for the company.
