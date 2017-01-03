Butterfield: Congressional Democrats ...

Butterfield: Congressional Democrats - in a defensive mode'

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield, D-N.C., began his seventh term representing the First Congressional District of North Carolina in the U.S. House of Representatives when he was sworn into the 115th Congress on January 3. North Carolina's First District encompasses much of Durham and the congressman said he was honored to once again be voted into an office representing over 733,000 North Carolinians. But in a recent interview, Butterfield reflected on his political party's recent loss of authority in the federal government.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Time to boycott hollywood and music entertainers Mon The Last Warrior ... 1
News 185-room downtown Embassy Suites hotel on Jan. ... Mon Deplorable Infidel 1
News Video gambling ends in N.C. (Jun '07) Sun BackwoodsBabe 39
sex with midget woman (Mar '15) Sun doodzafag 5
News Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07) Sat cateau 67
News Whistleblower sues N.C. DMV (Jun '09) Jan 6 Newton 2
Coach Jan 5 Deputy 3
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,574 • Total comments across all topics: 277,779,240

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC