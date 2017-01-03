Bus driver helps trapped motorists

Bus driver helps trapped motorists

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Courier-Tribune

Barbara McNeil, who drives buses for N.C. State University's Wolfline, had Monday off and was looking forward to a quiet day with her two-year-old grandson, Bryson. But by mid-morning, McNeil found herself out helping her neighbors as car after car, SUV after SUV and truck after truck went into a spinning frenzy trying to escape the icy road in front of her home at the intersection of Lakewood and Rosedale avenues in West Durham.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Time to boycott hollywood and music entertainers Mon The Last Warrior ... 1
News 185-room downtown Embassy Suites hotel on Jan. ... Mon Deplorable Infidel 1
News Video gambling ends in N.C. (Jun '07) Sun BackwoodsBabe 39
sex with midget woman (Mar '15) Sun doodzafag 5
News Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07) Sat cateau 67
News Whistleblower sues N.C. DMV (Jun '09) Jan 6 Newton 2
Coach Jan 5 Deputy 3
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,035 • Total comments across all topics: 277,783,654

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC