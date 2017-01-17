Birmingham's Sister March shows solidarity with women's marches nationwide
As thousands of women marched in the nation's capital in protest of President Trump, demonstrators around the nation prepared to march in solidarity . Hundreds rallied and marched Saturday in Kelly Ingram Park in the Birmingham Sister March.
