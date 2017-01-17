Birmingham's Sister March shows solid...

Birmingham's Sister March shows solidarity with women's marches nationwide

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

As thousands of women marched in the nation's capital in protest of President Trump, demonstrators around the nation prepared to march in solidarity . Hundreds rallied and marched Saturday in Kelly Ingram Park in the Birmingham Sister March.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
U S Postal Service in North Raleigh is Americas... 6 hr Big AIDS Dog 7
Buh Bye all you IBM Employees (Feb '11) 17 hr Monica 120
News Video gambling ends in N.C. (Jun '07) Jan 15 DonutJack Van Dunkin 40
Time to boycott hollywood and music entertainers Jan 9 The Last Warrior ... 1
News 185-room downtown Embassy Suites hotel on Jan. ... Jan 9 Deplorable Infidel 1
sex with midget woman (Mar '15) Jan 8 doodzafag 5
News Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07) Jan 7 cateau 67
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,365 • Total comments across all topics: 278,144,403

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC