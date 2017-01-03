Birmingham mayor: 600 more automotive...

Birmingham mayor: 600 more automotive jobs possible, decision on UAB stadium coming soon

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

One of Birmingham's existing auto suppliers is looking to expand its current facility and create another 400-600 jobs in the Magic City, Mayor William Bell said today. Bell made the announcement during his "State of the City" address at a Kiwanis Club luncheon downtown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
U S Postal Service in North Raleigh is Americas... 11 hr Coach K 2
Time to boycott hollywood and music entertainers Mon The Last Warrior ... 1
News 185-room downtown Embassy Suites hotel on Jan. ... Mon Deplorable Infidel 1
News Video gambling ends in N.C. (Jun '07) Jan 8 Anonymous 39
sex with midget woman (Mar '15) Jan 8 doodzafag 5
News Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07) Jan 7 cateau 67
News Whistleblower sues N.C. DMV (Jun '09) Jan 6 Newton 2
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,910 • Total comments across all topics: 277,805,005

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC