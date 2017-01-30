Best of Enemies Makes Regional Premie...

Best of Enemies Makes Regional Premiere in Jackson, 2/28

BEST OF ENEMIES by Mark St. Germain makes its regional premiere on the main stage of New Stage Theatre, February 28-March 4 and March 7-11, 2017 at 7:30pm, March 5 and 12 at 2pm. Ticket Prices: $28 regular; $22 seniors/students/military; $18 groups of 15 or more; $7 10 a.m. matinees Civil Rights Drama Based on the bestselling book by Osha Gray Davidson, Best of Enemies is a true story about the relationship between a Grand Cyclops of the KKK and an African-American civil rights activist, during the desegregation of the Durham, North Carolina schools in 1971.

