Best Bet: Hiss Golden Messenger
Durham musician and songwriter Hiss Golden Messenger will perform two shows, at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., Saturday at The Pinhook, in celebration of their new record "Heart Like a Levee." For tickets, visit thepinhook.com .
