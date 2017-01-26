Best Bet: Hiss Golden Messenger

Durham musician and songwriter Hiss Golden Messenger will perform two shows, at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., Saturday at The Pinhook, in celebration of their new record "Heart Like a Levee." For tickets, visit thepinhook.com .

