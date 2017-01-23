Belief Briefs: Religious Coalition fo...

Belief Briefs: Religious Coalition for a Nonviolent Durham vigils, lunch set

Religious Coalition for a Nonviolent Durham will hold a vigil at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1 for Alfredo Jobel at the corner of Liberty and Parks streets, where he was fatally shot three years ago. The Coalition will join his family in honoring his 28 years of life and "seeking new insight into those responsible for his death."

