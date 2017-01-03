Autopsy report released on man shot, ...

Autopsy report released on man shot, killed by Durham police Nov. 22

Children in late November look at a memorial to Frank Nathaniel Clark who was shot and killed by a Durham police officer at McDougald Terrace Nov. 22. Children in late November look at a memorial to Frank Nathaniel Clark who was shot and killed by a Durham police officer at McDougald Terrace Nov. 22. DURHAM -- A man fatally shot by Durham police Nov. 22 at McDougald Terrace public housing community died of gunshot wounds to his head and thigh, an autopsy shows. Frank Clark, 34, also had cocaine and opiates in his body at the time of the shooting, an autopsy report shows.

