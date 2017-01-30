Attorney Kevin Ginsberg to Publish Literature in the Personal Injury Field
Durham, NC: Personal Injury Attorney Kevin Ginsberg of the Taibi Kornbluth Law Group, P.A. is proud to announce that he will be releasing his first published book on Auto Accidents in February of 2017. The book is titled 'Do I have a Legitimate Auto Accident Claim: Useful Info that May Help Your Case,' and provides its audience with a wealth of useful information and tips for each stage of the vehicle collision claims process.
