Architects submit proposals for jail renovations
Randolph County Manager Hal Johnson and Sheriff Robert Graves had reported to the commissioners in August 2016, that the jail, opened in 1997, is overcrowded and needs to be expanded. It currently has the capacity to house 211 inmates but averages between 215 and 237.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U S Postal Service in North Raleigh is Americas...
|17 hr
|Pathetic Performance
|3
|Time to boycott hollywood and music entertainers
|Jan 9
|The Last Warrior ...
|1
|185-room downtown Embassy Suites hotel on Jan. ...
|Jan 9
|Deplorable Infidel
|1
|Video gambling ends in N.C. (Jun '07)
|Jan 8
|Anonymous
|39
|sex with midget woman (Mar '15)
|Jan 8
|doodzafag
|5
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|Jan 7
|cateau
|67
|Whistleblower sues N.C. DMV (Jun '09)
|Jan 6
|Newton
|2
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC