Appropriate Appropriation
"The word 'appropriation' in this article is used in a negative sense, leading one to think that singers such as Elvis Presley were stealing music they performed," writes M.R. Wilcoxen. "This reminded me of a YouTube video playing Big Mama Thornton's 'Hound Dog' back to back with Elvis's version and stating that 'Elvis stole the song.'
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Video gambling ends in N.C. (Jun '07)
|Jan 15
|DonutJack Van Dunkin
|40
|Buh Bye all you IBM Employees (Feb '11)
|Jan 14
|Resource Action
|117
|U S Postal Service in North Raleigh is Americas...
|Jan 11
|Pathetic Performance
|3
|Time to boycott hollywood and music entertainers
|Jan 9
|The Last Warrior ...
|1
|185-room downtown Embassy Suites hotel on Jan. ...
|Jan 9
|Deplorable Infidel
|1
|sex with midget woman (Mar '15)
|Jan 8
|doodzafag
|5
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|Jan 7
|cateau
|67
