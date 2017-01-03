About one-fifth of gun buyers don't g...

About one-fifth of gun buyers don't get background checks

There are 2 comments on the Reuters story from 8 hrs ago, titled About one-fifth of gun buyers don't get background checks. In it, Reuters reports that:

About one in five gun owners in the U.S. said they purchased a firearm in the previous two years without undergoing a background check, according to a new study. The result, from a 2015 survey, is an improvement, according to lead author Dr. Matthew Miller, of Northeastern University in Boston.

justice

Shelby, MS

#1 11 hrs ago
How were they able to contact only gun owners to conduct this survey?

If they knew they were contacting legal gun owners then whats the point in asking them if they submitted to a background check to buy a gun?

Find a felon who bought a gun from someone who would have conducted a background check if it had been required by law and then write a story about it.

Say What

Anderson, IN

#2 3 hrs ago
I find it hard to believe they found 1,613 gun owners who would honestly answer a question about their personal firearms during a phone call from an unknown person. Maybe they have been conducting the survey since 1994 to find that many. I am surprised they didn't count people who refused to answer or just hung up as people who acquired firearms without a background check. Then again, maybe they did...

I seem to remember many surveys saying Hillary had it in the bag, until a couple of months ago when the door got slammed on their fingers..
