AAA's 'Diamond' rankings honor N.C. restaurants, hotels as best in U.S.
AAA announced Monday that it is honoring the hotels and restaurants with its "Four Diamond" designation, reserved for the most highly-rated restaurants and hotels in the nation. Eleven of them were in the Triangle this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gov. Cooper: 'This weather event is not over' R...
|11 hr
|storms move north
|1
|Buh Bye all you IBM Employees (Feb '11)
|23 hr
|Hillary
|121
|Can't find you (Aug '14)
|Mon
|YourJason
|4
|U S Postal Service in North Raleigh is Americas...
|Mon
|Big Dog
|8
|Time to boycott hollywood and music entertainers
|Mon
|Tiffany
|2
|Video gambling ends in N.C. (Jun '07)
|Jan 15
|DonutJack Van Dunkin
|40
|185-room downtown Embassy Suites hotel on Jan. ...
|Jan 9
|Deplorable Infidel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC