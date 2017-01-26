A - transformational' gift

Just yards from the epicenter of downtown Chapel Hill, the intersection of Franklin and Columbia streets, the Ackland Art Museum is surprisingly easy to miss amid the commercial bustle of Franklin and the sprawling UNC campus. It opened in September 1958 with a bequest two decades earlier from William Hayes Ackland, who, an inscription on his tomb in the museum says, "wanted the people of his native South to know and love the fine arts."

