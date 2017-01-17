A Task Force Seeks to Shut Down Durham's School-to-Prison Pipeline
Last spring, when members of the Superintendent's Code of Student Conduct Task Force presented its recommendations to Durham County Public Schools officials, their goal was to address what they described as an alarming disparity between the number of minority and white students disciplined inside and suspended from Durham schools. It's an exciting plan, says teacher and Durham People's Alliance education committee member Dabney Hopkins .
