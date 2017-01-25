$25M to Ackland Art Museum at University of North Carolina
A Durham, N.C., couple have donated seven Rembrandt drawings to the Ackland Art Museum at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill as part of an estimated $25 million gift of art and financial support.
Start the conversation, or Read more at University Business.
Comments
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|11 hr
|Mrhyde
|88
|Back To Golf Course Coach Gottfried BBall Over (Mar '13)
|Wed
|Blonde Coed
|21
|Gov. Cooper: 'This weather event is not over' R...
|Tue
|storms move north
|1
|Buh Bye all you IBM Employees (Feb '11)
|Mon
|Hillary
|121
|Can't find you (Aug '14)
|Jan 23
|YourJason
|4
|U S Postal Service in North Raleigh is Americas...
|Jan 23
|Big Dog
|8
|Video gambling ends in N.C. (Jun '07)
|Jan 15
|DonutJack Van Dunkin
|40
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC