With locations in Durham, Warrenton, Scarlet Rooster thriving
The Scarlet Rooster opened up a sister site in Durham - at 721 Broad St. - more than six months ago, resulting in growth and a cross-pollination of customers between the two stores, according to its owners. Smith said many customers at Warrenton's The Scarlet Rooster, 117 N. Main St., have been traveling to Durham's store.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NC is ass backwards and I'm done
|Mon
|Johnny Trump wont...
|2
|The Latest: McCrory blames left-wing groups for...
|Dec 23
|Just Wondering
|9
|The Latest: Protesters eye surprises as NC weig...
|Dec 22
|kyman
|1
|What North Carolina's wide-ranging 'bathroom bi...
|Dec 21
|CisgenderAkaNormal
|9
|Pat McCory lost by 10,000 votes, 300,000 Illega...
|Dec 19
|Dean
|3
|DNC chair candidates race into North Carolina f...
|Dec 19
|Le Jimbo
|17
|Trump Only President-Elect had Child Rape Charges
|Dec 18
|Electors Dump Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC