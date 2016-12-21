Weight gain worsens post-discharge prognosis in acute HF

For patients with acute heart failure who experience minimal weight loss or weight gain, increasing body weight is associated with worse post-discharge prognosis, according to research published in the Jan. 1 issue of JACC: Heart Failure . Andrew P. Ambrosy, M.D., from the Duke University Medical Center in Durham, N.C., and colleagues conducted a post-hoc analysis of the Acute Study of Clinical Effectiveness of Nesiritide and Decompensated Heart Failure trial to examine body weight changes during and after hospitalization for AHF.

