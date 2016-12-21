Wake teacher faces student sex charge...

Wake teacher faces student sex charges in Durham

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: WRAL.com

Troy Logan Pickens, 26, of 6620 Lake Hill Road in Raleigh, was charged with statutory rape, committing a sexual offense involving a student and taking indecent liberties with a child. He was arrested in Rockingham by members of the U.S. Marshals Joint Fugitive Task Force.

