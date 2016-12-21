Violence maintained grip on Bull City in 2016

As of Saturday, Dec. 31, 43 people had died at others' hands in the City of Durham in 2016, on paper a 36-year high for the Bull City, a record since the city began releasing those statistics in 1980. Durham Police Department spokesman Wil Glenn said the 2016 number is likely to be reduced by as many as six eventually because three involve self defense, two are from prior years -- 2010 and 2014 -- and one was the fatal police shooting of Frank Nathaniel Clark in the McDougald Terrace housing complex.

