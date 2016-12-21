The Year in Music: From Record Stores to Music Festivals and HB 2,...
It was a busy but rewarding year for local music as we've wrestled with everything these twelve months threw at us. At the beginning of JANUARY , Carolina Soul, which had operated its online retail business in Durham for years, celebrated the official grand opening of its brick-and-mortar store on Main Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Weekly.
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NC is ass backwards and I'm done
|Mon
|Johnny Trump wont...
|2
|The Latest: McCrory blames left-wing groups for...
|Dec 23
|Just Wondering
|9
|The Latest: Protesters eye surprises as NC weig...
|Dec 22
|kyman
|1
|What North Carolina's wide-ranging 'bathroom bi...
|Dec 21
|CisgenderAkaNormal
|9
|Pat McCory lost by 10,000 votes, 300,000 Illega...
|Dec 19
|Dean
|3
|DNC chair candidates race into North Carolina f...
|Dec 19
|Le Jimbo
|17
|Trump Only President-Elect had Child Rape Charges
|Dec 18
|Electors Dump Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC