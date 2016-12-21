Sewer lines OK'd for Rogers Road as - reparations' for housing landfill
From left, David Caldwell, Gertrude Rogers Nunn and the Rev. Robert Campbell, celebrate the closing of the Orange County Landfill on Saturday, June 29, 2013, after about 40 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Some power restored to North Carolina's gov.-el...
|12 hr
|Dr Wu
|3
|Dress For Success Celebrates Serving Its 10,000...
|Fri
|Sherman
|1
|Coach
|Fri
|Bill
|2
|Pat McCory lost by 10,000 votes, 300,000 Illega...
|Dec 28
|Taylor
|4
|Did RNC subliminally compare Trump to Christ?
|Dec 28
|RNC needs show re...
|2
|27 good looking male seeking female
|Dec 28
|Bad Guy
|1
|Review: International concrete llc
|Dec 28
|Raleigh200
|1
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC