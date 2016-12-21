Proposed Publix still needs to travel through approval process
After officially announcing it had agreed to lease property in northern Durham, Publix Super Markets now awaits the land's developer to formally apply for a zoning change that would make the store a reality. Publix is the planned anchor tenant of a proposed mixed-use development called North River Village, a 30-acre area near the intersection of Guess Road and Latta Road in northern Durham.
