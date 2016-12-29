'Pronouns Matter!': This School Is Handing Out Pins With Preferred Personal Pronouns
A sign protesting a recent North Carolina law restricting transgender bathroom access is seen in the bathroom stalls at the 21C Museum Hotel in Durham, North Carolina May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake Some librarians already sport pins showing their preferred pronouns, reports SeattlePi.com, and now they're handing out the pins to students.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Some power restored to North Carolina's gov.-el...
|7 hr
|Fcvk tRump
|2
|Dress For Success Celebrates Serving Its 10,000...
|13 hr
|Sherman
|1
|Coach
|Fri
|Bill
|2
|Pat McCory lost by 10,000 votes, 300,000 Illega...
|Wed
|Taylor
|4
|Did RNC subliminally compare Trump to Christ?
|Wed
|RNC needs show re...
|2
|27 good looking male seeking female
|Dec 28
|Bad Guy
|1
|Review: International concrete llc
|Dec 28
|Raleigh200
|1
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC