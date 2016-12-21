Police arrest, charge one suspected C...

Police arrest, charge one suspected Christmas Eve murderer

Durham police late Wednesday arrested Hakeem Hubbard, 26, of Durham, and charged him with murdering Usha Chatman on Dec. 24. Chatman, 22, also of Durham, was shot and killed at about 9:10 p.m. on Christmas Eve in the 2800 block of Rochelle Street. Montez Brandon, 25, of Durham, died following a shooting reported before 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Springwood Park Apartments in the 3000 block of Ivey Wood Lane.

