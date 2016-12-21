Officials all aboard in backing light rail
Despite initial skepticism about how to cover a $250 million "funding gap" for the future Durham-Orange Light Rail Transit project, all Durham City Council members are now on board with the project. Durham Council members unanimously approved a letter of support late Monday for the funding plan of the 17.5 mile project that would provide connections between Durham and Chapel Hill.
