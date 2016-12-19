North Carolina's Legislature Poised To Repeal 'Bathroom Bill'
A unisex sign and the "We Are Not This" slogan are outside a bathroom at Bull McCabe's Irish Pub on May 10 in Durham, N.C. Sara D. Davis/Getty Images hide caption A unisex sign and the "We Are Not This" slogan are outside a bathroom at Bull McCabe's Irish Pub on May 10 in Durham, N.C. North Carolina's Legislature is poised to repeal the controversial "bathroom bill," after the Charlotte City Council unanimously voted to repeal its local anti-discrimination measure. The state law, called House Bill 2 or HB2, was passed in March as a direct response to that Charlotte measure - over the course of 12 hours, in the state's first special legislative session in 35 years.
