NC: Durham City Council Agrees to Help Find More Light-Rail Funding

Dec. 21--DURHAM -- The Durham City Council unanimously approved a letter of support for the Durham-Orange Light Rail Transit Project, signaling its continued backing as local governments are being asked to help garner millions more for the project. "The D-O LRT Project is wholeheartedly supported by the city of Durham and is an essential element of our long-range transportation and land-use plans" the letter states.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.