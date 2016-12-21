Man slain Thursday evening near Cherr...

Man slain Thursday evening near Cherry Creek Drive

Police are investigating a homicide that happened Thursday evening near the intersection of Cherry Creek and Longmont drives in Durham. Durham police spokeswoman Kammie Michael said officers responded to a "sound of shots" call shortly before 5 p.m. When they arrived, they found an adult male lying near an apartment complex.

