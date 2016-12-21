Man charged in Durham Christmas tree ...

Man charged in Durham Christmas tree lot robberies

Thursday Dec 22

Authorities said Howard Zelodis McBroom, 48, is charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, one count of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and three counts of felony conspiracy in connection with the three incidents. Police said that on Dec. 10, two men armed with a knife and a gun robbed employees at a lot on Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard and took a cash box, phone and iPad.

