Local briefs: Sheriff issues phone scam warning

The Durham County Sheriff's Office is urging residents to hang up on phone scammers in the aftermath of reports of residents receiving calls from people identifying themselves as jury duty officers, Sheriff's Office employees or IRS representatives. DURHAM -- The Patrol Division of the Durham County Sheriff's Office closed Leesville Road between U.S. 70 and Doc Nichols Road early Wednesday after a tractor-trailer struck a power line around 3 a.m. The road reopened to one lane of traffic at about 9 a.m. Wednesday, but Duke Energy crews continued to work repairing the power lines.

