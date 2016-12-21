Judge prunes one of NCCU prof lawsuits
A federal judge has dismissed one of the lawsuits spawned by a dispute over the leadership of N.C. Central University's College of Arts and a couple of its departments, and pared down another. U.S. District Court Judge Catherine Eagles recently tossed, in full, NCCU Language and Literature professor James Pearce's claim he was passed over in 2015 for a promotion to department chairman in retaliation for his complaints about the fairness of the hiring process.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: McCrory blames left-wing groups for...
|Fri
|Just Wondering
|9
|The Latest: Protesters eye surprises as NC weig...
|Dec 22
|kyman
|1
|NC is ass backwards and I'm done
|Dec 22
|NotU
|1
|What North Carolina's wide-ranging 'bathroom bi...
|Dec 21
|CisgenderAkaNormal
|9
|Pat McCory lost by 10,000 votes, 300,000 Illega...
|Dec 19
|Dean
|3
|DNC chair candidates race into North Carolina f...
|Dec 19
|Le Jimbo
|17
|Trump Only President-Elect had Child Rape Charges
|Dec 18
|Electors Dump Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC