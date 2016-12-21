Judge prunes one of NCCU prof lawsuits

A federal judge has dismissed one of the lawsuits spawned by a dispute over the leadership of N.C. Central University's College of Arts and a couple of its departments, and pared down another. U.S. District Court Judge Catherine Eagles recently tossed, in full, NCCU Language and Literature professor James Pearce's claim he was passed over in 2015 for a promotion to department chairman in retaliation for his complaints about the fairness of the hiring process.

