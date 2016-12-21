Government Grinch Tries to Steal the Workplace
The North Carolina Division of Public Health has previously allowed its employees to decorate office spaces and common areas for various holidays. Using their own resources, the staff of the local CDSA has brought Christmas decorations and decorated office common areas, along with their own office areas, on the employees' own time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Newswire.
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: McCrory blames left-wing groups for...
|Fri
|Just Wondering
|9
|The Latest: Protesters eye surprises as NC weig...
|Dec 22
|kyman
|1
|NC is ass backwards and I'm done
|Dec 22
|NotU
|1
|What North Carolina's wide-ranging 'bathroom bi...
|Dec 21
|CisgenderAkaNormal
|9
|Pat McCory lost by 10,000 votes, 300,000 Illega...
|Dec 19
|Dean
|3
|DNC chair candidates race into North Carolina f...
|Dec 19
|Le Jimbo
|17
|Trump Only President-Elect had Child Rape Charges
|Dec 18
|Electors Dump Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC